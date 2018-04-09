Last week, we told you that Honor sent out invites for a May 15 event in London where it was expected to announce the Honor 10 smartphone. Well, that’s not going to happen, as the company is now going to announce the Honor 10 this month.

Honor, a sub-brand of Huawei, has sent out invites for the launch of Honor 10 which is slated for April 19. The invites (pictured above) show a smartphone that has a paint job similar to the Twilight model of Huawei P20 Pro that was announced late last month.

The back of the smartphone doesn’t show the rear camera, but, going by what we see on the invite, it’s safe to assume that it will come with a dual camera setup at the back. Moreover, the invite also reveals that Honor 10 will come with some AI-based features, probably the ones that we have seen on Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

There isn’t a whole lot known about the Honor 10 at this moment, but we can expect some details to surface online before this smartphone goes official on April 19.

Having said that, this leaves us with a question mark over the May 15 event that Honor has scheduled in London, because we still don’t know what Honor is going to unveil that day. Well, we will probably get an answer to that in the coming days.

