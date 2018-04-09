After launching the OPPO F5 smartphone in India last November, OPPO launched the OPPO F7 in India exactly two weeks ago. The OPPO F7 went on its first flash sale last week through OPPO stores across the country. But starting today, the OPPO F7 is available for purchase in India through open sale.

The OPPO F7 is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Amazon India as well as offline stores across the country. For those unaware, open sale means that a smartphone can be purchased from the said channel anytime you want as far as it’s in stock, unlike flash sale where you have to register first and hope to be able to buy one.

Having said that, the OPPO F7 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM comes with 128 GB of storage on board. However, it’s worth noting that the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant comes in Solar Red, Moonlight Silver and Diamond Black colors, whereas, the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant comes in Solar Red and Diamond Black colors only.

That said, the OPPO F7 features a 6.23-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 display, and, it also has a notch up top. And for photography, the OPPO F7 comes with a 16 MP camera at the back along with a 25 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specs below.

OPPO F7 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.23-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full Screen Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.23-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full Screen Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with Real-Time HDR, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0

25 MP with Real-Time HDR, AR Stickers and AI Beauty 2.0 Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black

Moonlight Silver, Solar Red, Diamond Black Battery: 3400 mAh

OPPO F7 Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹21,990

₹21,990 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹26,990

₹26,990 Availability: Available on Flipkart, Amazon India as well as through offline stores across the country. No word on availability of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant yet.

OPPO F7 Offers

5% cashback on purchase made using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and up to ₹1200 cashback in 12 months

120 GB 4G data to Reliance Jio users

One-time free screen replacement within one year from the date of purchase

So, are you buying the OPPO F7?