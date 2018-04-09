Telecom operator Airtel today announced its 300 Mbps home broadband plan with 1200 GB of data at a monthly rental of ₹2199. But, alongside announcing this home broadband plan, Airtel has also introduced a new tariff plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹499.

This new tariff plan from Airtel for prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹499 offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free outgoing on roaming, and, 100 free SMS per day for 82 days. Besides, it also offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day which translates to a total of 164 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days.

Well, at this point, this ₹499 Airtel prepaid plan is available across all the circles, but seems to be available only for select users. Hence, we suggest you check out its availability for your number from the myAirtel app before doing the recharge.

That said, there’s also a ₹499 plan for Airtel’s postpaid users which offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, free incoming and outgoing on roaming, and, 40 GB of 3G/4G data per billing cycle which is generally 28-30 days. Apart from this, Airtel postpaid customers subscribed to the ₹499 plan are also offered handset damage protection as well as free one year subscription to Amazon Prime along with Wynk Music and Airtel TV.

Airtel ₹499 Prepaid Plan vs. Jio ₹498 Prepaid Plan

Airtel’s ₹499 prepaid plan competes directly with Jio’s ₹498 prepaid plan. For ₹498, Jio prepaid customers are offered unlimited data for 91 days. However, it comes with FUP of 2 GB 4G data per day which means Jio customers get a total of 182 GB of 4G data for 91 days, which is 18 GB more than what Airtel offers with its ₹499 plan.

Having said that, with the ₹498 plan, Jio prepaid customers are also offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

So which plan would you go for? Airtel’s ₹499 prepaid plan or Jio’s ₹498 prepaid plan? Let us know in the comments down below.