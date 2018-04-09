It’s been almost a year since South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones in India. The company even launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India last month. Now today, Samsung has launched a limited edition of the Galaxy S8 in India, dubbed Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition (damn, that’s mouthful).

As evident from its name, this limited edition Galaxy S8 comes with a coat of Burgundy Red paint, however, it has design and specifications that are exactly the same as that of the other color variants of the Galaxy S8.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition is powered by Exynos 9 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. It features a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery.

The smartphone also has a 12 MP Dual Pixel camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition has 64 GB of storage on board, and, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Commenting on the launch of Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy S8 continues to be a bestseller, even a year after its launch. The limited edition of Galaxy S8 will set our consumers apart from everyone else. The Burgundy Red edition of Galaxy S8 will wow consumers and allow them to express their own personal style.“

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9 octa-core processor

Exynos 9 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density

5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 570 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash

12 MP Dual Pixel with f/1.7 aperture, OIS and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging, Always-On Display and AKG tuned earphones

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging, Always-On Display and AKG tuned earphones Colors: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold, Burgundy Red

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold, Burgundy Red Battery: 3000 mAh with Fast Charging on Wired and Wireless medium

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹49,990

₹49,990 Availability: Goes on sale from April 13

Samsung Galaxy S8 Burgundy Red Limited Edition Offers