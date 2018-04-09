Xiaomi announces local manufacturing of PCBA in India with three new smartphone manufacturing plants

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced that it will be hosting Supplier Investment Summit in India. Well, that summit has kicked-off today in India and continues till April 11, 2018. And, during this Supplier Investment Summit, Xiaomi has announced the local manufacturing of PCBA in India along with three new smartphone plants in the country.

Josh Foulger (MD Foxconn India) gifted me one of 1st ever Made-in-India PCBAs 😇 Thank you Josh and Foxconn team for supporting our #MakeInIndia plans! Proud of what we have achieved together in India. #XiaomiSummit pic.twitter.com/D91wI5FALm — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 9, 2018

For those unaware, PCBA stands for Printed Circuit Board Assembly and is one of the most important component in a smartphone. This PCBA will be manufactured at Xiaomi’s first SMT (Surface Mount Technology) plant which is built in partnership with Foxconn in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, and, the company expects to bump up the production of PCBA to around 100% of its locally produced phones within Q3 2018.

“Xiaomi’s high-quality, well-designed products at honest prices have been instrumental in disrupting the Indian smartphone industry. In 2015 we extended our long-term commitment to the Indian market by joining the ‘Make in India’ programme. Today we are deepening this commitment with three more smartphone factories and our first SMT plant dedicated towards local manufacturing of PCBA units. Xiaomi is one of the pioneers in the country to start local assembly of PCBAs, and I believe we will continue to play a key role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub.” said Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

. @XiaomiIndia's #MakeInIndia 2.0 (1) 5 manufacturing plants across 2 campuses. 10K employees, 95%+ women. Capacity= 2 ph/sec (2) Started local PCBA manufacturing (3) Hosted top 50 global suppliers. If all of them invest in India, it could potentially mean ₹15K Cr investment pic.twitter.com/vTphIBTY6v — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 9, 2018

Well, apart from announcing local manufacturing of PCBA in India, Xiaomi has also announced the opening of three new smartphone plants in the country. All three of these smartphone plants are built in partnership with Foxconn and are located in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, with a total area of 180 acres.

With the opening of these new plants, Xiaomi says that their production capacity will increase to two smartphones per second during operational hours. Moreover, Xiaomi also said that the plants built in partnership with Foxconn employ over 10,000 people of which more than 95% are women that do the assembly work.

Also, apart from announcing three new smartphone plants in the country, Xiaomi also said that they have started manufacturing smartphones at their plant in Noida, UP where they manufacture power banks, resulting in a total of six smartphone plants in India.

That said, Xiaomi is hosting more than 50 smartphone component suppliers at the ongoing Supplier Investment Summit, and, if all of these suppliers invest in India, it would bring in an investment of ₹15,000 Crores in the country, which is around $2.5 Billion American Dollars. Moreover, it would also create as many as 50,000 jobs in the country.

“We are extremely glad to host the first ever Supplier Investment Summit in India. We believe that this will help our suppliers assess and expand the manufacturing base in the country. It will also contribute towards investment and job opportunities and help boost the overall economy of the country.” said Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.