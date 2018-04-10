OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition exists, will come with 256 GB internal storage

Exactly a week ago, OnePlus India shared a video on its Facebook page which made us think that this Chinese smartphone brand was going to launch Avengers: Infinity War-themed OnePlus 6. Well, that speculation has turned out to be true, as the existence of this OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition has been confirmed.

According to Deadline, OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition that will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC like the regular variants, but will have 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Moreover, this Avengers edition of the OnePlus 6 is confirmed to launch in the UK, with no word on pricing as well as availability in other markets. However, the teaser video (attached below) that was shared by OnePlus last week was posted on its Facebook page for India, hence, we can expect the company to launch this Avengers: Infinity War Limited Edition of the OnePlus 6 in India as well.

The Avengers: Infinity War movie releases later this month on April 27, so chances are OnePlus will launch this Avengers edition of the OnePlus 6 around the same time period. That said, according to a recent report coming out from China, the regular version of the OnePlus 6 is said to be launching on May 5 in China. But, there’s no word yet from OnePlus regarding the launch of regular and Avengers edition of the OnePlus 6 in any country.

Anyways though, the OnePlus 6 is either way launching sooner than its predecessor – the OnePlus 5 – which was launched in June last year. Even the OnePlus 3 was launched in the same month in 2016.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]