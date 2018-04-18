Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched three new smartphones at an event in Paris – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. And, out of these three smartphones, the company has been teasing the launch of the P20 Pro in India since a couple of weeks now. And finally, the company has revealed the launch date of the P20 Pro in India.

Huawei has started sending out press invites for the launch of the P20 Pro in India which is set for April 24. While the invite doesn’t show the phone, it does have text that says “See Mooore”. Notice the triple Os which point towards the triple rear cameras on the P20 Pro.

Well, while Huawei has now revealed the launch date of the P20 Pro in India, it’s still unclear whether the company will also launch the P20 alongside at the event. However, there are some reports of Huawei launching the P20 Lite alongside the P20 Pro on April 24.

The Huawei P20 Pro is priced at €899 in Europe which translates to around ₹73,110 according to the current exchange rate. But, we don’t think that the P20 Pro will be priced this high in India, because that would mean lower sales number of this Huawei flagship.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, AI-enabled

Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED

Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), 3.5 mm jack (via adapter) Sensors: Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor

4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Colors: Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue

4,000 mAh Dimensions: 155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm

There isn’t much we have to wait now to know more about Huawei P20 Pro’s pricing and availability in India. What do you think should be ideal price of the Huawei P20 Pro in India.