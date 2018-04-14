Huawei confirms launch of P20 Pro in India that features Triple Rear Cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched three new smartphones last month – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. The company two days later even hinted at the launch of P20 Pro in India. Well now, Huawei has confirmed that the P20 Pro will indeed be launched in India.

Huawei India shared a teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20“. The teaser video shows a DSLR in the beginning which is then followed by a smartphone with dual cameras and then three Os.

Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20 pic.twitter.com/GfrZATMstB — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) April 13, 2018

Well, this hints at nothing but the P20 Pro, because it comes with triple cameras at the back. Moreover, the company has also used the hashtag #SeeMooore in the tweet which also has three Os in it that again hints at the P20 Pro.

Having said that, while Huawei has used the hashtag #HuaweiP20 in the tweet, it’s unclear whether Huawei will only launch the P20 Pro in India, or, will also bring the P20 to the country which has two cameras at the back.

The company hasn’t shared any information regarding the launch date (or the price) of the Huawei P20 Pro in India, but, we can expect the smartphone to make its debut in the country as soon as later this month.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications