Huawei confirms launch of P20 Pro in India that features Triple Rear Cameras
We can expect the smartphone to make its debut in the country as soon as later this month
Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched three new smartphones last month – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. The company two days later even hinted at the launch of P20 Pro in India. Well now, Huawei has confirmed that the P20 Pro will indeed be launched in India.
Huawei India shared a teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “Is it a phone? Is it a DSLR? It is the best of both worlds! #SeeMooore #HuaweiP20“. The teaser video shows a DSLR in the beginning which is then followed by a smartphone with dual cameras and then three Os.
Well, this hints at nothing but the P20 Pro, because it comes with triple cameras at the back. Moreover, the company has also used the hashtag #SeeMooore in the tweet which also has three Os in it that again hints at the P20 Pro.
Having said that, while Huawei has used the hashtag #HuaweiP20 in the tweet, it’s unclear whether Huawei will only launch the P20 Pro in India, or, will also bring the P20 to the country which has two cameras at the back.
The company hasn’t shared any information regarding the launch date (or the price) of the Huawei P20 Pro in India, but, we can expect the smartphone to make its debut in the country as soon as later this month.
Huawei P20 Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass
- Software: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, AI-enabled
- CPU: Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12
- Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4
- Storage: 128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support
- Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization
40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED
- Selfie Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), 3.5 mm jack (via adapter)
- Sensors: Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Colors: Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Dimensions: 155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm
- Weight: 180 grams
