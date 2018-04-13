Vivo Y71 with 6-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and Android Oreo launched in India

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its Vivo V9 smartphone in India. The Vivo V9 is a mid-range smartphone that’s priced at ₹22,990. Now today, the company has launched a budget smartphone in India, dubbed Vivo Y71.

The Vivo Y71 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdrgon 425 chip under the hood that’s mated to 3 GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Well, with this screen, Vivo says that users can watch 12.5% more content as compared to the ones that have an aspect ratio of 16:9.

As far as the design of the Vivo Y71 is concerned, the company says that this smartphone has been designed with a “new high polymer nano-blasting technique” that makes the smartphone feel more ergonomic while providing “a better grip for all day usage”.

Having said that, the Vivo Y71 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back, whereas the front of the phone houses a 5 MP selfie camera that comes with AI Face Beauty feature that “identifies gender, age, skin tone and texture to apply a range of beauty effects, to enhance your natural beauty”. Besides, Vivo says that the camera on the Y71 “analyzes your face and photography patterns to further enhance the selfie results” over time.

Apart from that, the Vivo Y71 also comes with Face Access feature that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition. Moreover, the smart volume feature on the Vivo Y71 recognizes when you are looking at the smartphone screen to lower the volume of calls, messages and other notifications for lesser interruption.

The Vivo Y71 comes in two colors – Gold and Matte Black – and packs in a 3360 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of the Vivo Y71, Kenny Zheng, CMO, Vivo India said, “Vivo has always crafted its products keeping consumers preference at the core. With the launch of Y71, we are releasing a smartphone which is large on display and performance, and is coupled with enhanced camera capabilities.”

Vivo Y71 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Face Beauty

5 MP with AI Face Beauty Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Access (Face Unlock)

Face Access (Face Unlock) Colors: Gold, Matte Black

Gold, Matte Black Battery: 3360 mAh

Vivo Y71 Price in India and Availability