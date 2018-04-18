Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched a total of three smartphones in India until now in 2018. They are the Redmi Note 5, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, and, the Redmi 5. Well now, it seems the company is all set to launch one more smartphone under its Redmi series in India, dubbed Xiaomi Redmi S2.

According the information sniffed in by XDA-Developers from some firmware files, Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi S2 smartphone in India and China. The Redmi S2 is a budget smartphone, and, while there’s no information on when exactly is Xiaomi going to launch this smartphone in India (or China), we do know what kind of hardware it will come packed with.

Based on the information retrieved from the firmware files, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC. Something that has powered Xiaomi’s smartphones like the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi Note 5.

While the RAM count is unknown, it’s safe to assume that the Redmi S2 will come with 2 or 3 GB of RAM. That said, this smartphone will have 16 GB of internal storage, but, we might also see a 32 GB storage variant that might come with more RAM.

For photography, the Redmi S2 has dual camera setup at the back that’s a combination of one 12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) and one 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) camera. On the front, you will have a single 5 MP camera that will have the same sensor as the one on the secondary camera at the back.

That said, the smartphone will be running Android 8.1 Oreo, and will ship with a 3080 mAh battery. Moreover, it will also come with Face Unlock feature that’s all the rage right now across all price ranges.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 625

Snapdragon 625 RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution (size unknown)

18:9 LCD display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution (size unknown) Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode

12 MP (Sony IMX486 or OmniVision OV12A10) + 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) with Electronic Image Stabilization and Portrait Mode Front Camera: 5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8)

5 MP (Samsung S5K5E8) Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Battery: 3080 mAh

We should hear more about this smartphone in the coming days if Xiaomi is really working on it planning to launch it in India/China.

Source