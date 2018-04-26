Moto Z3 Play official press render leaks online showing off tall screen, dual rear cameras and glass back

Last week, Lenovo-owned Motorola unveiled its Moto E5 and Moto G6 series smartphones at an event in Brazil. However, the company hasn’t unveiled its much awaited smartphone yet – the Moto Z3 Play. Back in January, an image surfaced online that showed us what this smartphone would look like, and now, we are looking at an official press render that has leaked online which gives us a better look at the Moto Z3 Play.

This press render (pictured above) has been leaked by AndroidHeadlines who claim to have received it from a “reliable source”. As you can see, the Moto Z3 Play has a tall display that measures 6.1-inch diagonally and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, as a result, the bezels on the Moto Z3 Play are small.

Moreover, the fingerprint scanner that was found on the front below the display on the Moto Z2 Play is missing on the Z3 Play. Well that’s because it’s been moved on to the right side of the phone below the volume rocker. At this moment, it’s unclear whether this is only a fingerprint scanner or will also double up as a power button, because there’s one more key on the left side of the button which could also be a power button.

Anyways though, moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 8 MP camera. The back of the phone also seems to be covered with glass, and, at the bottom, you can see the connector pins for Moto Mods.

Furthermore, the render also shows off a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the smartphone, however, the 3.5 mm headphone jack is nowhere to be seen. Of course, one might say that it must have been located on the top of the phone, but that seems very unlikely.

The Moto Z3 Play had paid a visit to FCC’s website late last month, and in the process, it revealed some of its specifications. You can check them out below.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio

6.1-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB SIM: Single/Dual SIM

Single/Dual SIM External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of the Moto Z3 Play, but we are expecting the company to unveil by the end of Q2 2018.

