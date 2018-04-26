Airtel introduces ₹219 plan for prepaid customers with 1.4 GB data per day and “unlimited Hello Tune”

Two weeks ago, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers that was priced at ₹249 and offered 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Now, the telco has introduced another plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced a little lower at ₹219.

For ₹219, Airtel prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 free local and national SMS per day, and, free roaming calls for a period of 28 days. Moreover, the customers are also offered 1.4 GB of data per day which translates to a total of 39.2 GB of data.

Well, this Airtel ₹219 prepaid plan offers the same benefits that are offered by Airtel’s own ₹199 prepaid plan. However, the major difference between both these plans is “Unlimited Hello Tune”. Yes, Airtel’s ₹219 plan offers unlimited Hello Tunes to the customers, while the ₹199 prepaid plan doesn’t come with any such offering.

If you are someone who’s fond of Hello Tunes, then going for Airtel’s ₹219 prepaid plan is a better option as it will save you some money if you choose to subscribe separately. However, if you can make do without it and are fine with your callers listening to the traditional ring tone, then the ₹199 prepaid plan is the one you should be going for.

That said, both these Airtel plans compete with Jio’s ₹149 prepaid plan that offers 1.5 GB of 4G data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.