Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 launched in India with 5-inch Super AMOLED Display, 8 MP camera and Samsung Mall

Over two weeks ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy J7 Duo smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹16,990. And now, further expanding its portfolio of J series smartphones in the country, Samsung has today announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by an unknown Snapdragon quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 5-inch Super AMOLED display with qHD resolution (960 x 540 pixels).

Below the display is a home button that’s flanked by recents and back keys. However, do note that this home button doesn’t house the fingerprint scanner. In fact, the Galaxy J2 2018 doesn’t come with any fingerprint scanner at all.

Having said that, for photography, the Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 comes with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera – both of which are accompanied by LED flash. The Galaxy J2 2018 has 16 GB of internal storage, but you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

On software side of things, there’s no word on the version of Android on the Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, however, this smartphone does come with Samsung Mall that lets users search and shop for products from across multiple shopping sites. With Samsung Mall, the users can either search for a product by using an image from their phone gallery, or, by pointing the camera at the product they want to search. Besides, Samsung Mall also comes with Universal Cart that lets users add multiple items from different online platforms to a single cart.

Apart from Samsung Mall, the Galaxy J2 2018 also comes with a feature called ‘Device Maintenance’ which optimizes the phone’s performance. Moreover, there’s also this feature called ‘Move to Memory Card’ that automatically moves social media applications to external memory card so that you have more space left on the internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 comes in Gold, Black and Pink colors, and ships with a 2600 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

“Galaxy J2 2018 reiterates Samsung’s commitment towards meaningful innovations that delight our customers. For this device, we focused on two trends amongst Indian youth – growth of online shopping and high usage of Social media platforms. Samsung Mall uses artificial intelligence to revolutionise the way customers shop online with visual search. For avid social media users, Samsung’s proprietary ‘Move to Memory Card’ feature is an advanced memory management solution that de-clutters the internal memory, thereby enhancing the smartphone experience.” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon quad-core processor

Snapdragon quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android (version unknown)

Android (version unknown) Display: 5-inch qHD (960 x 540 pixels) Super AMOLED Display

5-inch qHD (960 x 540 pixels) Super AMOLED Display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Samsung Mall

Samsung Mall Colors: Gold, Black, Pink

Gold, Black, Pink Battery: 2600 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹8190

₹8190 Availability: Goes on sale from April 27

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Offers