Transsion Holdings becomes the fifth largest mobile phone brand in India in Q1 2018: Counterpoint

Transsion Holdings – a Chinese smartphone manufacturer who owns mobile phone brands like itel, Tecno and Infinix – has been announced as the fifth largest mobile phone handset player in India in the first quarter of 2018 (January – March) by popular market research firm Counterpoint.

Transsion Holdings has launched a total of five mobile phone brands in India – itel, Tecno, Infinix, Spice and oraimo – and, with itel, Tecno and Infinix combined, Transsion Holdings enjoyed a total market share of 4% which makes it the fifth largest mobile brand in India in Q1 2018.

In a press note, Transsion said that the company has a distribution network of 1.05 lakh retailers in the country along with more than 3000 channel partners that enabled them to “cater to the length and breadth of the country”.

Furthermore, the company also said that they introduced their after-sales service brand called Carlcare along with launching company-owned, company-controlled service centers that enabled them to deliver a better after-sales service experience to the customers.

Transsion Holdings, citing Counterpoint, also said that the Camon i, Camon Air, and the Camon i Sky smartphones that it launched under its Tecno brand in India helped the company register a quarter-on-quarter growth of 23% in Q1 2018.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Marco Ma, Chief Managing Director – Transsion India, said, “We are deeply delighted to have achieved this success within 2 years of our operations in India and emerged as one of India’s leading mobile phone players. India is a key priority market for Transsion. We are consistently working towards providing world class experience, and, customized mobile solutions to the Indian consumers. Having said that, we are glad to gain recognition as well as a strong endorsement from a credible industry body, Counterpoint. This further fuels our commitment towards Indian consumers.”

So, do you own any smartphone from a brand that’s owned by Transsion Holdings? If yes, how has your experience been with that smartphone?