Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates bring in double-tap to lock feature to OnePlus 5 and 5T

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is gearing up to launch its 2018 flagship – the OnePlus 6 – on May 16. However, that hasn’t stopped the company from rolling out updates for its 2017 smartphones – the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Over two weeks ago, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 8 and 6 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively, and now, the company has released OxygenOS Open Beta updates 9 and 7 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively.

The OxygenOS Open Beta updates don’t bring in a boatload of new features or changes to the OnePlus 5 or 5T. However, they do come with a useful feature called double-tap to lock. Both these (and previous OnePlus phones) already have support for double-tap to wake that wakes up the phone when you double-tap on the screen. But, with the double-tap to lock feature, users of OnePlus 5 and 5T can now double-tap on the screen to lock the phone as well, which is very much useful.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta updates 9 and 7 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively:

Launcher: Supported double-tap to lock screen

Launcher: Improved searched history for App drawer

File manager: Optimized scanning logic for large files

These updates are rolling out over-the-air, however, only those OnePlus 5 and 5T users will get the update who have already flashed their smartphone with an Open Beta build.

That said, if you want to check out the double-tap to lock feature, you can flash your OnePlus 5/5T with these Open Beta builds by downloading the required files from here.

With that being said, it’s worth noting that these Open Beta builds aren’t as stable as the official OTAs and often contain bugs. Hence, you might want to stray away from flashing the beta builds on your smartphone if you use it as your primary device. Moreover, once you flash your smartphone with an Open Beta build, you will no longer receive official OTAs, until and unless move back to official OTA path which requires a clean flash that wipes up the entire data and cache.

