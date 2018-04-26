Huawei P20 Pro Hands-on [Images] – Triple Cameras in Action

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that recently unveiled the three smartphones in Paris named Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro and Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS now has brought the flagship P20 Pro to India. The Huawei P20 Pro highlights the triple cameras on the rear side, an OLED display with a notch, and a stylish glass body. Here’s our hands-on with Huawei P20 Pro.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass

6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, AI-enabled

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, AI-enabled CPU: Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed

Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP12

ARM Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support

128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica Summilux lens, AI Image Stabilization

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture)

20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture)

8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture)

4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED

Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica Summilux lens, AI Image Stabilization 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture) 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length

24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), 3.5 mm jack (via adapter)

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), 3.5 mm jack (via adapter) Sensors: Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor

Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Colors: Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue

Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue Battery: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Dimensions: 155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm

155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm Weight: 180 grams

180 grams Price: Rs 64,999 (899 Euros)

Rs 64,999 (899 Euros) Availability: Exclusively on Amazon India from May 3

We did a quick unboxing of the Huawei P20 Pro, here’s the video showing all the accessories provided with the phone. The box contains the P20 Pro with a built-in battery, fast charger, USB type-C cable, type-C earphones, type-C to 3.5 mm adapter, silicon clear case, SIM ejector, User manuals and warranty information.

The Huawei P20 Pro has a very high-quality build, the sides are chrome finish metal, the back is covered with a glass curved on the edges. It looks just gorgeous due to the 3D glass design and glass body, a similar design we saw on the Honor 8.

Turn on the phone and you see a notch up top, there’s no surprise that the upcoming phones will emerge with a notch, after iPhone X we have heard the ASUS ZenFone 5, Vivo V9, and OPPO F7 are also in the league. Fortunately, the notch looks smaller than the iPhone X, hence more screen space.

The 6.1-inch P20 Pro display, being an OLED, offers rather a Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels) which is somewhat inferior to the existing flagships like Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

On the bottom, the home button doubles as a fingerprint scanner which utilizes the bottom space. The Home button has navigation gestures and a face unlock feature just as we saw on the Honor View10.

The hardware does remind us of the Honor View10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, at the heart of the P20 Pro, there lies a Kirin 970 octa-core SoC with one additional micro core i7. The chip combines with a 6 GB LPDDR4 RAM and a large 128 GB storage all powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

World’s First Triple Camera Smartphone

In this dual-camera bandwagon, Huawei completely turns the game by bringing in the three cameras when dual cameras have just started booming in the smartphone industry. Not one, not two, the Huawei P20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with triple cameras at the back.

On flipping the P20 Pro, you’ll see the stunning three cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP) with dual-tone LED. The 40 MP camera is RGB whereas the 20 MP is a Monochrome and the latter 8 MP camera uses a Telephoto lens. These cameras are smart enough to use the Leica branded lens making it high-end cameras in the segment. The cameras are placed vertically with a protruding design.

Featuring AI capabilities and the renowned super slow-motion video recording with 960 fps first seen on the Sony Xperia XZs, the cameras could be the one of the best out there. The notch houses a 24 MP selfie camera and an earpiece speaker. We will talk more about the cameras in the full review.

On the software front, it runs on the latest EMUI 8.1 interface based on the Android 8.1 Oreo, the current Android build. The P20 Pro supports the Google ARCore bringing in the AR capabilities to the smartphone, thanks to the new EMUI.

The bottom provides loudspeakers, microphone, and a USB type-C port. The top offers an IR Blaster and another microphone. Sadly, it doesn’t have a 3.5 mm port for earphones/headphones but you can always make use of the bundled adapter which converts the type-C port to 3.5 mm. It also has the type-C earphones that plug into the USB. The right side has a power button and volume control while the left carries a SIM tray.

Huawei P20 Pro will be exclusively available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 64,999 facing the Samsung Galaxy S9+ and the iPhone X as well. Do you think the Huawei P20 Pro has what it takes to compete with the rivals?