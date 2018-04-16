Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium announced with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4K HDR Display and Dual Rear Cameras

Back in late February this year, Japanese tech giant Sony announced the Sony Xperia XZ2 smartphone. The Xperia XZ2 is a flagship smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC. Well now today, the company has announced yet another flagship smartphone, dubbed Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

Being a flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium, like the Xperia XZ2, comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. However, it does come with some improvements over the XZ2, like more RAM, more cameras, bigger display with higher resolution, and of course, bigger battery.

While the Xperia XZ2 comes with 4 GB RAM, the Xperia XZ2 Premium comes with 6 GB of RAM. And, talking about the display, the Xperia XZ2 comes with a 5.7-inch Full-HD+ display whereas the Xperia XZ2 Premium sports a 5.8-inch 4K HDR display.

That said, the display on Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium with X-Reality for mobile up-converts the video content to near HDR (High Dynamic Range) for a better, more cinematic experience.

With that being said, another highlight of Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is its camera department. The Xperia XZ2 Premium features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 19 MP and one 12 MP camera.

The 19 MP camera is the Motion Eye camera with color sensor whereas the 12 MP camera consists of Black & White sensor. With these cameras, you can record videos in 4K HDR while also being able to shoot slow-motion videos in HD or Full-HD resolution at 960 frames/second. Moreover, you can also take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background to help the subject stand out.

That said, the rear cameras also come with AUBE fusion image signal processor that allows recording videos at ISO 12800 and taking photos at ISO 51200. Moving on to the front, you get a 13 MP single camera with f/2.0 aperture and 22 mm wide-angle lens.

Talking about the design, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium features a glass-metal sandwich build. What that means is that the front and back of the smartphone is covered with Gorilla Glass 5, with the side frames made out of metal. You can check out the details specs of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium below.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

6 GB

GPU: Adreno 630

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.8-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOUS display with Gorilla Glass 5, X-Reality for mobile and Dynamic Vibration System

Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera (f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP Black & White Camera (with f/1.6 aperture) with 1/ 2.3" Exmor RS™ for mobile memory-stacked sensor, AUBE fusion image signal processor, BIONZ mobile image-processing engine, Predictive Capture, Predictive Hybrid Auto-focus, SteadyShot, 4K HDR Movie Recording, 960 FPS Super Slow-Mo Recording in HD and Full-HD resolution, Bokeh Effect, Monochrome Effect, and, LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP 1/ 3.06" Exmor RS™ for mobile sensor with 22 mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, SteadyShot and Display Flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS

External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSDXC card

SIM: Single/Dual SIM (depending on market)

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Gen 3.1

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance, Stereo Speakers, Hi-Res Audio, DSEE HX, LDAC, aptX HD, Clear Audio+, Stereo Speaker with S-Force Front Surround

Colors: Chrome Black, Chrome Silver

Battery: 3540 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi Wireless Charging

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Price and Availability