OnePlus 6 could come in Coral Blue color with Dash Charge v2

Last week, OnePlus shared a teaser image on social media that hinted at repositioned alert slider on OnePlus 6. Now today, we are looking at another image that has surfaced online which hints at a new color for this upcoming flagship with improved Dash Charging.

This image (pictured above) shows the OnePlus 6 in blue color which is called Coral Blue. Well, if this turns out to be true, then we would could see the OnePlus 6 launched in three colors – Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White and Coral Blue.

That said, the image also has other information about the OnePlus 6 like dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 20 MP and 16 MP cameras, 6/8 GB RAM, and, up to 256 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Well, we have heard about these specifications before, but, what’s new here is the Dash Charge v2.

The OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T all came with Dash Charge which is OnePlus’ fast charging technology. This charging technology is insanely fast and we have grown to love it to no end. Well, according to the image shown above, the OnePlus 6 will come with Dash Charge v2 which will be faster than the Dash Charge we have seen on recent OnePlus flagships.

While the Dash Charge on recent OnePlus flagships offered “a day’s power in 30 minutes”, the Dash Charge v2 on the OnePlus 6 will offer a day’s power in 20 minutes. Well, there’s no word yet from OnePlus regarding the Coral Blue color or Dash Charge v2, hence, we advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $525/₹34,337)

CNY 3299 (around $525/₹34,337) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $604/₹39,547)

CNY 3799 (around $604/₹39,547) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $700/₹45,793)

The OnePlus 6 is expected to launch in late April or early May, hence, expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.

