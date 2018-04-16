Around an hour ago, we told you that Xiaomi has reportedly discontinued the Mi A1 smartphone in India ahead of the expected launch of the Mi A2 on April 25. The Mi A1 is actually a re-branded Mi 5X that was launched in China last year in July, and hence, the Mi A2 is also expected to be a re-branded Mi 6X. Speaking about the Mi 6X, it was expected to be launched on April 25, and now, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that it is going to launch the Mi 6X on April 25.

Getting ready for our trip to Wuhan, where we'll launch the all new Mi 6X with Picture Perfect Dual Camera on April 25 with our brand ambassador Kris Wu. Hit ❤️ and leave a comment if you see any interesting product features in these shots! 😎😎 #Xiaomi #Mi6X #KrisWu pic.twitter.com/M3nrPsoD7d — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) April 16, 2018

This confirmation comes from Donovan Sung, who is the Global Spokesperson for Xiaomi. Donovan confirmed the April 25 launch of the Mi 6X through Twitter. He also shared an image that shows off the Mi 6X in blue shade. Moreover, the image also shows off the dual camera setup at the back of the phone along with a fingerprint scanner.

The dual cameras are placed in the top-left corner of the phone in vertical orientation which makes it look like the iPhone X. However, the Mi 6X isn’t the first Xiaomi smartphone that looks the iPhone X from the back. That honor goes to the Redmi Note 5 Pro which was launched in India back in February this year.

Well, the Mi 5X came with Portrait Mode that allows taking photos with blurred background, and, this same feature will be present aboard the Mi 6X as well. Something that’s already confirmed by the image shared by Sung.

As far as the specifications of the Mi 6X are concerned, the smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant will come with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM variant will be available in 64 GB and 128 GB options.

The Mi 6X is also expected to feature a 5.99-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone will have dual cameras at the back – 12 MP and 20 MP – and on the front, you will have a single 20 MP snapper.

There’s no word yet on the pricing of the Mi 6X, but, we can expect it to be priced starting at CNY 1499 which according to current exchange rate is around ₹15,617.

Having said that, while Xiaomi has confirmed April 25 launch of the Mi 6X in China, we believe that the company will launch the Mi A2 after a month or so at an event in India.