Xiaomi Mi A1 reportedly discontinued in India ahead of expected Mi A2 launch

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched its first ever Android One smartphone – the Xiaomi Mi A1 – last year in September in India. The Mi A1 is a very good device, and, as its an Android One smartphone, it runs stock Android out of the box. The Mi A1 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹14,999, but was later dropped to ₹13,999. Well, having said that, according to the latest reports, this Android One smartphone from Xiaomi has been discontinued in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Xiaomi Mi A1 has been discontinued in India. This information was received by 91Mobiles from Mi Preferred Partners based in Delhi. The Mi Partners said that Xiaomi has halted the supplies of the Mi A1, and, even the last billing for the Mi A1 that was done by Xiaomi was a couple of months ago.

Well, the Mi Preferred Partners that are based outside of Delhi too provided the same information. Having said that, the Mi A1 is still listed on Xiaomi’s website, but, it isn’t available for purchase as the website only shows the “Notify Me” option. Even Flipkart, at press time, has run out of stock of the Mi A1.

With that being said, you will still be able to buy the Mi A1 from offline stores across the country as long as the stocks last.

Well, Xiaomi discontinuing the Mi A1 in India hints at the company planning to launch the Mi A2 soon in the country. While there’s no word from Xiaomi yet on this matter, the company has scheduled an event on April 25 where it is expected to launch the Mi 6X.

For those unaware, the Mi A1 is actually a re-branded Mi 5X, with the only difference being that the former runs stock Android whereas the latter runs MIUI. We should hear more about the Mi 6X and the Mi A2 in the coming days as we inch closer to April 25.