Latest OnePlus teaser hints at repositioned alert slider on OnePlus 6

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6 on May 5, and, as we move closer to this expected launch, more and more information pertaining to the OnePlus 6 surfaces online. OnePlus is also sharing teaser images and videos revealing some details of this smartphone, and, the latest teaser it has shared hints at a repositioned alert slider on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has shared an image (pictured above) on Twitter by tweeting “More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6?“. This image shows the OnePlus 6 kept under the OnePlus 5T. While last year’s OnePlus 5 and 5T came with the alert slider on the left, the OnePlus 6 has it missing on its left side, which means it’s been relocated to the right side of the phone.

That said, the image also shows the volume rocker on the left side of the OnePlus 6, and, you can also see SIM card slot above it, which on last year’s OnePlus phones was located below. Moreover, also visible are the antenna lines, and, it appears that the OnePlus 6 will come with a glass back, which also means that we can expect this smartphone to support Wireless Charging.

Well, coming back to the alert slider, a press render (pictured above) of the OnePlus 6 that was shared earlier by OnePlus also shows off the alert slider on the right side of the phone. Besides, while the alert slider on earlier OnePlus smartphones was only restricted to adjusting the sound, the alert slider on OnePlus 6 will let you adjust the camera focus as well. At least that’s what the teaser shared by OnePlus last week hints at.

There’s no word from OnePlus yet on when it’s going to launch the OnePlus 6. But, the company is expected to launch the smartphone in China in early May, with global launch expected in late April.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]