Instagram will soon let you download a copy of your data

Thanks to the recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, there’s been a lot of mistrust among the users for Facebook. However, because of this mistrust on Facebook, people are also looking at Facebook-owned WhatsApp and Instagram with suspicion when it comes to security of their data. While Facebook already allows its users to download a copy of their data, the same facility is not available to WhatsApp and Instagram users. Well, that’s going to change soon, as Instagram has said that its users will be able to download a copy of their data.

Instagram in a statement to TechCrunch said, “We are building a new data portability tool. You’ll soon be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages“.

Well, while Instagram has said that it will allow its users to download a copy of their data like photos, videos and messages, it’s unclear whether this photo and video sharing social network will also allow its users to download other data like the followers and following list, likes, comments, photo/video captions, and, even the Stories that have been shared by the users so far.

Besides, Instagram has also not clarified whether the photos and videos that its users will be able to download will be in their original resolution or will be compressed. Further, the company also didn’t provide any information on when it plans to roll-out this tool that will allow its users to download a copy of their data.

However, we can expect Instagram to roll it out before May 25, because that’s when Europe’s GDPR laws come into effect that require online services to allow their users to download a copy of their data.

Well, once Instagram rolls out this new tool, it will be easier for users to download a copy of their data like photos and videos without having to rely on any third-party apps and services, which are again yet another risk to security and privacy of user information if given access to.