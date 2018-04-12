Back in September last year, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – confirmed that the Nokia 3 will be updated to Android Oreo. And then in December, the company said that it will skip the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3 and will directly roll-out Android Oreo. Well, that’s happening, as the company has announced the roll-out of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3.

As always, this news comes from Juho Sarvikas who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. Sarvikas in a tweet said that the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3 has started rolling out. Well, while the changelog of this Oreo update for Nokia 3 is currently unavailable, it’s safe to say that it comes with Android Oreo-specific features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill framework, and more.

This Oreo update for Nokia 3 is rolling out over-the-air, hence, it could take at least a week or so to reach all the units. However, if you are the impatient type, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System Updates menu.

Having said that, as this is an Android version update, it will weigh more than 1 GB in size, hence, you are advised to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring any extra charges on your mobile data.

So, have you received the Android Oreo update already on your Nokia 3?