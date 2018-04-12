Nokia

Nokia 3 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in September last year, HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – confirmed that the Nokia 3 will be updated to Android Oreo. And then in December, the company said that it will skip the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Nokia 3 and will directly roll-out Android Oreo. Well, that’s happening, as the company has announced the roll-out of the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3.

As always, this news comes from Juho Sarvikas who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. Sarvikas in a tweet said that the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 3 has started rolling out. Well, while the changelog of this Oreo update for Nokia 3 is currently unavailable, it’s safe to say that it comes with Android Oreo-specific features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Snoozing, Autofill framework, and more.

Nokia-3-official

This Oreo update for Nokia 3 is rolling out over-the-air, hence, it could take at least a week or so to reach all the units. However, if you are the impatient type, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System Updates menu.

Having said that, as this is an Android version update, it will weigh more than 1 GB in size, hence, you are advised to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection to avoid incurring any extra charges on your mobile data.

So, have you received the Android Oreo update already on your Nokia 3?

You might also like
Nokia

New Nokia 6 Android One with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16 MP camera and Android Oreo goes on sale in India

Nokia

Nokia 8 Sirocco with Snapdragon 835 SoC, 5.5-inch QHD Display and Dual Rear Cameras launched in India

Nokia

New Nokia 6 Android One launched in India with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16 MP camera and Android Oreo

Nokia

Nokia 7 Plus Android One launched in India with 6-inch FHD+ Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar