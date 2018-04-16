Honor 10 specs surface online, 5.84-inch 19:9 display and dual rear cameras in tow

Exactly a week ago, we told you about Chinese smartphone brand Honor sending out press invites for the launch of Honor 10 scheduled on April 19. While details about this smartphone have been scarce, thanks to TENAA, we now know what kind of hardware the Honor 10 will come packed with.

TENAA is China’s equivalent of USA’s FCC. The Honor 10 has received certification from TENAA which means that the company has got green light to sell the smartphone in China. Well, as this smartphone has received TENAA certification, it has been listed on TENAA’s website. A total of four different models have been listed that carry model number COL-AL10, COL-TL00, COL-TL10 and COL-AL00.

According to the TENAA listing, all four of these models have the same hardware under the hood, however, they come in different memory and storage configurations, like 4 and 6 GB RAM, and, 64 and 128 GB internal storage.

The Honor 10 is powered by Kirin 970 SoC that is developed by Huawei who is the parent company of Honor. Furthermore, according to the TENAA listing, the smartphone features a 5.84-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone also has dual cameras (16 + 24 MP) at the back and a single 24 MP camera on the front. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo, has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, a 3320 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Honor 10 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

The Honor 10 will be unveiled three days later, that is on April 19, hence, we don’t have to wait much to know everything there is to know about this smartphone like its specifications, features, price and availability.

