Infinix Hot S3 now available in Topaz Blue color in India

Chinese smartphone brand Infinix, which is owned by TRANSSION Holdings, launched the Infinix Hot S3 smartphone in India back in early February this year. The Hot S3 was sold in two colors – Blush Gold and Sandstone Black, but now, it’s available for purchase in one more color – Topaz Blue.

Infinix has launched the Topaz Blue color variant of the Hot S3 in India today. However, apart from the cosmetic difference, the design, hardware and price of the Topaz Blue color variant is exactly the same as that of the other two variants.

The Infinix Hot S3 is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a 5.65-inch HD+ display, and, it runs Hummingbird XOS 3.0 out of the box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. For photography, there’s a 13 MP camera at the back along with a 20 MP camera on the front.

Lastly, the Infinix Hot S3 comes with a fingerprint scanner on its back, and, ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Infinix Hot S3 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

