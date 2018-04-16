6 things that make Xiaomi Redmi 5 worthwhile

Not so long ago, Xiaomi launched it’s budget-friendly Redmi 5 smartphone in India and it takes on most smartphones priced under Rs 10,000. What makes the phone extraordinary are the features it offers, these 6 things make the Redmi 5 worthwhile. Want to know?

Take a look.

1) 18:9 FullScreen Display

Apart from the other things, the most talked aspect on the Redmi 5 is the FullScreen display, being the USP of the smartphone. Just like the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi 5 also offers a large 5.7-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and small bezels. While the latter being the higher resolution displays, the Redmi 5 uses an HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) resolution display. With the FullScreen design, it stands among the smartphones with newer design trends.

2) Slim Metallic Design

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi 5 inherits a few things from its elder siblings, second most is the solid metallic design that offers a great feel. It’s the slimmest Redmi ever (7.7 mm), it’s sleek, light in weight and ergonomic in design due to its curved edges and 2.5D curved design. With all that said, the Redmi 5 surely offers a premium feel.

3) Fast Octa-Core CPU (Snapdragon 450)

The Redmi 5 being the first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to pack a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core CPU. Such CPUs are seen on higher priced smartphones like Vivo V7+, this is where the Redmi 5 takes the trophy.

Talking about the performance of the phone, it’s close to the popular Snapdragon 625 according to the benchmarks. It’s also based on a 14 nm process meaning it draws less power and heats less eventually extending the battery life.

The Snapdragon 450 equips eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at a maximum rate of 1.8 GHz patched with 2 GB, 3 GB or 4 GB RAM depending on the Redmi 5 variant.

4) IR Blaster

Just like the upper-end Redmi phones, the Redmi 5 also comes with an IR Blaster to control all your infrared-enabled devices such as TV, Air conditioner, Set-top box, and Projector. Considering the price, we don’t see much phones that offer an IR Blaster, so this is why the Redmi 5 shines out among its competitors.

5) Good Battery Life (3,300 mAh)

The Redmi 4 had a 4,100 mAh battery while the successor Redmi 5 comes with just 3,300 mAh battery. Despite the relatively small battery, it promises a 2-day battery life. The Redmi 5 can offer up to 2 days battery on moderate use. Quite good for a smartphone priced in the lower segment, thanks to the 720p display and 14 nm CPU.

6) Value For Money

With all that being said and adding the camera package (12 MP rear and 5 MP front), the Redmi 5 is a good value for money. Priced starts at Rs 7,999 for 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, Rs 8,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and Rs 11,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

Check out our hands-on with the Xiaomi Redmi 5.