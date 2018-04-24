Huawei P20 Pro with 6.1-inch notched display, Kirin 970 SoC and Triple Rear Cameras launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei at an event in Paris last month unveiled three new smartphones – the Huawei P20, the Huawei P20 Pro, and, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS. And, as earlier announced, the company has today launched one of these three smartphones in India. Yes, we are talking about the Huawei P20 Pro.

The Huawei P20 Pro is a flagship smartphone. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM that’s backed by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo/video editing.

As far as the design of the Huawei P20 Pro goes, the smartphone flaunts a uni-body glass design with minimal bezels at the top, left and right side. The bottom bezel (or chin, as many say) is relatively larger because it houses the home button which also has fingerprint scanner embedded to it.

Having said that, the P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2240 x 1080 pixels, and, also has a notch up top. But thankfully, Huawei lets you hide it if it’s too much of an annoyance to you.

With that being said, the biggest highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro are the triple rear cameras. Yes, the P20 Pro comes with not one, not two, but three cameras at its back – 40 MP RGB, 20 MP Monochrome and 8 MP Telephoto. These cameras come with AI-based features like AI Image Stabilization, and, you can also record slow-motion videos at 960 frames/second.

That said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP camera on the front that resides insides the notch along with earpiece. The Huawei P20 Pro also comes with support for Google ARCore that brings some AR capabilities to this smartphone.

The Huawei P20 Pro runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei P20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2240 x 1080 pixels | 408 ppi), 2.5D curved glass

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, AI-enabled CPU: Up to 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A73 + Cortex-A53 processor, 1x micro core i7, Kirin 970 SoC, 10nm TSMC, 64-bit, AI backed

ARM Mali-G72 MP12 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4

128 GB UFS internal storage, no microSD support Main Camera: Triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP), Leica lens, AI Image Stabilization

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Monochrome, f/1.6 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), 4D predictive focus (laser focus, deep focus, phase focus, contrast focus), 3D Portrait Lightning, 960 fps super slow-motion, dual-tone LED

24 MP, f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS), No 3.5 mm headphone jack

Gravity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Front fingerprint sensor, Hall-sensor, Gyroscope, Compass, Colour Temperature sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, Single OR Dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue Battery: 4,000 mAh

155 mm x 73.9 mm x 7.8 mm Weight: 180 grams

Huawei P20 Pro Price in India and Availability