Huawei P20 Lite with 5.84-inch 19:9 Display, Kirin 659 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras launched in India

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei today launched the Huawei P20 Pro smartphone in India at an event in New Delhi. The Huawei P20 Pro is a flagship smartphone that features triple rear cameras. However, alongside launching the P20 Pro in India, the company has also launched the Huawei P20 Lite in the country.

The Huawei P20 Lite is a mid-range smartphone. In fact, it’s nothing but a rebranded Huawei Nova 3e that was launched in China last month. And yes, it does mean that Huawei P20 Lite is actually the Nova 3e for global markets.

That said, the Huawei P20 Lite looks similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, and, is covered by 2.5D curved glass both at the back and on the front. The smartphone features a 5.84-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. And yes, like it or hate, but there is a notch up top.

Having said that, while the P20 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, the P20 Lite has it on the back, with the bottom bezel of the smartphone rocking Huawei moniker.

Being a mid-range smartphone, the Huawei P20 Lite is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM, and, it runs EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphones comes with 32 and 64 GB of internal storage, and, you also have the option to expand the storage via microSD card if you want.

Speaking about innards, the Huawei P20 Lite features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera. And on the front, there’s a 24 MP single camera to suffice all your selfie and video calling needs.

Lastly, the Huawei P20 Lite packs in a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the entire package up and running.

Huawei P20 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

Huawei P20 Lite Price in India and Availability