Reliance Jio and Airtel are bringing Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular connectivity to India

US-based tech giant Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity last year in September alongside the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. While these iPhones have been available in India for a couple of months now, the smartwatch hasn’t been sold yet in the country. Well that’s going to change soon as Indian telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel have announced that they are bringing this cellular variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 to India.

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio in separate press notes have announced that they are bringing the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular + GPS variant to India. Airtel will be selling this Apple smartwatch through its website airtel.in, whereas Reliance Jio will sell the smartwatch through its website jio.com, Reliance Digital as well as Jio Store.

Both the telecom operators will start taking pre-orders for the cellular variant of the Apple Watch Series 3 from May 4th, with sales commencing from May 11th.

Well, with cellular connectivity, customers don’t have to keep their Apple Watch Series 3 paired to their iPhones, which also means you don’t have to carry around your iPhones wherever you go just to ensure Internet connectivity on the watch (and to also make calls).

Having said that, it’s worth noting that to be able to use the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular variant, you will need to own iPhone 6 or later that’s running iOS 11 or later. That said, Reliance Jio is also offering priority home delivery to those who already have a Jio connection. And, the telco has also announced “JioEverywhereConnect” service that allows the customers to have the same Jio phone number both on their iPhone as well as the Watch Series 3 Cellular.

The Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular variant was launched in the US with a price tag of $329, however, there’s no word yet on how much it will be priced at in India.