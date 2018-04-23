Flipkart announces Complete Mobile Protection, covers all types of mobile damages

In a partnership with ASUS, Flipkart announced a new service that focuses on mobile protection. Just after unveiling the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1, Flipkart stated that the Complete Mobile Protection plan covers everything related to mobile damages, even the ones which aren’t covered under the warranty.

Manufacturers offer a limited warranty support, however, the Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection claims to offer 100% warranty with no hidden charges and all inclusions. It covers all the damages including cracked screen and water damage as well as issues related to software and hardware.

The user requires subscribing the service after the phone is purchased from Flipkart. At the ASUS event, Flipkart announced the Complete Mobile Protection plan at Rs 49 as an introductory offer for the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro while the actual price is Rs 999 per year.

The plan will cover all types of damages and issues including liquid damage and cracked screens with a guaranteed resolution within 10 days. Since it’s a 100% guaranteed service, Flipkart will offer a replacement in case the phone can’t be repaired or serviced in 10 days.

The service works on a dedicated helpline number and Flipkart will provide doorstep assistance for device pickup and drop convenience.