ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Hands-on [Images]

The ZenFone Max lineup is reasonably known for its heavy-duty batteries which also work as a power bank by reverse charging techniques. Well, the new ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 tagged as an Android One device packs a 5,000 mAh battery is just launched in India. Other highlights include 18:9 FullView display, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 636. Here’s our ZenFone Max Pro M1 hands-on.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash

5,000 mAh Price: Rs 10,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB storage), 14,999 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB storage)

Check out the quick unboxing of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 below. The box contains the handset with a built-in battery, charger, micro USB cable, silicon clear case, SIM ejector, User manuals and warranty information, and MaxBox – a cardboard-based foldable loudspeaker accessory for a solid audio experience. No earphones provided in the box, sigh.

The design is noticeably changed, the metallic body, curved corners, the FullView display with rounded corners inside the screen, it uses a 6-inch Full HD+ IPS panel. It’s not too heavy being a battery-centric phone, it fits comfortably well, feels premium and solid in the hands. The design is improved significantly as compared to its predecessors.

On the back, the dual cameras are vertically placed on the side and a fingerprint scanner at the center. Good thing the cameras aren’t protruding, the surface is flat and clean. The Pro in the name adds Pro features to the phone starting off with the dual cameras.

The rear carries dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP) and the front side carries an 8 MP selfie camera. It’s likely to be using a bokeh mode or portrait mode, but there might be more until we check the camera features.

Being an Android One device, it offers a pure Android experience, no other hefty skins on top and bloatware-free. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with a security patch of date 1st February 2018.

Above all of it, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 also hits the sweet spot, it’s power-packed with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC as seen first on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The performance is more compelling than the previous Snapdragon 625, Snapdragon 630, and Kirin 659.

Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro which pairs a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 also comes in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB variant and will be available in the coming days if not weeks. The pricing for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant starts at Rs 10,999 and for 4 GB RAM 32 GB storage variant starts at Rs 12,999. The 6 GB variant will be priced at Rs 14,999 once available.

The sides offer a power button and volume buttons on the right, a dual SIM tray on the left that hooks up a separate microSD card slot. The bottom offers loudspeakers, a micro USB, 3.5 mm headphones jack, and a microphone. On top, there’s a second microphone with no other ports.

We will soon review the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in the coming days. Share us your thoughts or views on the smartphone in the comments below.