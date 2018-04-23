After unveiling the ZenFone 5 series smartphones at the MWC 2018, ASUS now has started off with the ZenFone Max series this year, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 being the first to launch in India at an event held in Delhi.

As we know, the ZenFone Max smartphones are better known for its big battery, the new ZenFone Max Pro M1 also offers dual cameras, pure Android, 18:9 display, and a powerful Snapdragon 636 which makes it a Pro in the segment. It competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Honor 7X.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is made out of metal topped with a 6.0-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. No, we are not seeing the notch found on the ZenFone 5.

Specs include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that expands via microSD card. Other variants include 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and a 6 GB RAM variant which will be available soon for the purchase. The 5,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running all day.

Aside from the these, there are two cameras on the back (13 MP + 5 MP) featuring bokeh mode and the front offering an 8 MP selfie camera.

Also, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 is an Android One device that means no ZenUI, but pure Android with no bloatware or so. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.

ASUS and Flipkart partnered with each other to launch the ZenFone Max Pro M1 exclusively on Flipkart online store. At the event, Flipkart also announced the Complete Mobile Protection plan at Rs49 as an introductory offer. The plan will cover all types of damages and issues including liquid damage and cracked screens with a guaranteed resolution within 10 days.

The price of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 starts from Rs 10,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, Rs 12,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The 6 GB variant will be coming soon and will be priced at Rs 14,999.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP)

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP) Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India & Availability

Price: Rs 10,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB storage), 14,999 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB storage)

Rs 10,999 (3 GB RAM & 32 GB storage), Rs 12,999 (4 GB RAM & 64 GB storage), 14,999 (6 GB RAM & 64 GB storage) Availability: Flipkart exclusive, sale starts on 3rd May 2018

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Offers

There’s an exciting offer for Vodafone users worth up to Rs 3,200. Prepaid users will receive 10 GB per month additional data for 1 year if on 199 plan and above. Postpaid users will receive the same additional data for 1 year if on Vodafone RED 399 plan. In addition to that, postpaid users will get free Vodafone RED shield for 2 years if on Vodafone RED 499 plan and above.