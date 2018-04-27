OPPO A83 (2018) launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display and Face Unlock

Back in January this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A83 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹13,990. And now, after more than three months from its launch, OPPO has launched yet another variant of the A83 in India, dubbed OPPO A83 (2018), which was previously reported to be launched in the country as OPPO A83 Pro.

The OPPO A83 (2018) isn’t any new smartphone though. It’s actually the OPPO A83 that was launched in India back in January. The design and majority of the specifications are all the same. However, the only difference between the OPPO A83 and the OPPO A83 (2018) is that former was launched with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, whereas, the latter comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Commenting on the launch of the OPPO A83 (2018), Mr. Will Yang, Brand Director, OPPO India, said, “We are focused towards offering our young consumers the best photography and Selfie experience which brings us to our Selfie Expert A Series and F Series. With the A83, we received immense response, and wanted to go a step further in bringing an affordable selfie camera with advanced features hence the A83 2018. We hope that the A83 2018 with its amazing AI technology, upgraded storage, better performance and amazing color options will help our young consumers click amazing memories with friends and family.“

OPPO A83 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T octa-core processor

2.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G71 MP2

Mali-G71 MP2 Operating System: Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat

Color OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Face Unlock, AI Beauty

Face Unlock, AI Beauty Colors: Red, Gold, Blue

Red, Gold, Blue Battery: 3180 mAh

OPPO A83 (2018) Price in India and Availability