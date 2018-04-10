Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T released with April security patch, membership card and more

Yesterday we told you that OnePlus pulled down OxygenOS Open beta updates 33, 24, 7 and 5 for OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T respectively. Well, OnePlus later clarified that it wasn’t intentional and happened because the company was migrating from OnePlus.net to OnePlus.com. And now, OnePlus has released new Open Beta updates for all four of these smartphones.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta update 34 for OnePlus 3, Open Beta update 25 for OnePlus 3T, Open Beta update 8 for OnePlus 5, and, Open Beta update 6 for the OnePlus 5T. These updates for all four of these smartphones bring in Google’s April security patch for Android while also coming with some changes to the OnePlus Clock app.

Apart from that, OnePlus has also added a membership card in Shelf which lets users scan QR codes and barcodes to add subscriptions and membership cards to the Shelf.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 34 and 25 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively:

System: Updated Android security patch to April 1, 2018

Changes to alarm background color and other UI changes in OnePlus Clock

Stopwatch updated with new UI in OnePlus Clock

Card Package: Added new membership card in Shelf – scan subscription or membership cards with QR Codes or Bar Codes and add it to your Shelf

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 8 and 6 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively:

Earphone Mode: Added Autoplay – Autoplay paused music when connected to earphones

Earphone Mode: Added Notification ringtone options

Earphone Mode: Added Broadcast caller information – Announce caller information when using earphones

Changes to alarm background color and other UI changes in OnePlus Clock

Stopwatch updated with new UI in OnePlus Clock

Card Package: Added new membership card in Shelf

System: Updated Android security patch to April 1, 2018

As always, these updates will only be rolled out to those who already have their OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 or 5T flashed with a beta build. If you are on official build, you won’t be get this update. That said, if you are on official build and want to flash this beta build, we would like to remind you that these beta builds often contain bugs and aren’t as stable as the official builds.

You can head over to the Source links below (link 1 for OnePlus 3/3T, link 2 for OnePlus 5, link 3 for OnePlus 5T) for more information on how you can download and flash these beta builds on your smartphone.

Source 1, 2, 3