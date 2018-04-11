Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with 5.5-inch AMOLED Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Android Oreo launched in India

Over a month ago, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship smartphones in India with a starting price of Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively. Now today, the company has launched a lower-end smartphone in the country, dubbed Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is powered by Exynos 7 series octa-core processor that’s paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo out of the box (thank god), and, features a 5.5-inch sAMOLED display. However, the display has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels which is a bummer.

That said, the phone does come with a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front. The front camera is accompanied by LED flash and also comes with a feature called Selfie Focus that blurs the background.

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with features like Live Focus and Background Blur Shape. The former lets you take photos with background blur, but, what’s worth noting is that the the blur can be adjusted either before taking a photo or after it. As far as the Background Blur Shape feature is concerned, it lets users add soft light effect in different shapes.

Apart from that, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo also comes with App Pair feature which lets you create pairs of two apps so that they can be launched at the same time and be used simultaneously. This feature was first introduced by Samsung on the Galaxy Note8 that was launched last year.

Commenting on the launch of the Galaxy J7 Duo, Mr. Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “With Galaxy J7 Duo, we are attempting to drive next level innovation in the J series that rules the hearts of Indian consumers. The introduction of dual camera in Galaxy J shows that we listen to our consumers and bring meaningful innovations that help enhance their lives. The superior specifications along with other innovative camera features in Galaxy J7 Duo will further consolidate our leadership position”.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Specifications

CPU: Exynos 7 series octa-core processor

Exynos 7 series octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) sAMOLED dislay

5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) sAMOLED dislay Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP + 5 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, App Pair, Live Focus, Background Blur Shape

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, App Pair, Live Focus, Background Blur Shape Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Price in India and Availability