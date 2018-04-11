A month ago, we told you that Instagram was testing a new feature called ‘Focus’ that lets users take photos with blurred background. At that time, this feature was only available to a small number of users. But now, Instagram has announced that this new feature is available to all its users.

With this Focus mode, users can take photos and videos with blurred background. It’s also called Portrait Mode in smartphones. The portrait mode was introduced by Apple on iPhone 7 Plus and later brought it on last year’s iPhones as well. However, the portrait mode is also found on Android smartphones these days, even the ones that are priced below Rs. 15,000.

That said, this Focus mode can be found in the Instagram Stories section sitting right next to the Superzoom option under the record button. Once you switch to Focus mode, you will see a message saying “Find a face”, and, once you have a person in the frame, the background will blur out making the person stay in focus.

You can take photo in Focus mode with blurred background either with the rear camera or the front camera. Once you have taken a photo (or a video), you can add filters, stickers and more to it and then send it to your friends on Instagram Direct or adding to your Story.

This Focus mode is available on iPhone SE, 6S, 6S+, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X and select Android devices.

Having said that, apart from rolling out the Focus mode to its users, Instagram has also rolled out the @mention sticker for iOS users. With this, iOS users can mention their friends in their Stories. To add a mention sticker in Instagram Story, just take a photo or video from the Stories camera, open Stickers tray, tap the @mention sticker and then start typing the name of the person you want to mention. Once done, you can also resize the sticker and put it anywhere you like in your Story.

If you don’t see these features yet, make sure you are using the latest version of Instagram by heading over to the links given below.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS