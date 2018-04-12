Airtel unveils new Rs. 249 prepaid plan while revising the existing Rs. 349 plan, here are the details

Earlier this week, telecom operator Airtel introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at Rs. 499 and offers 2 GB data per day for 82 days. Now, the telco has announced a new plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at Rs. 249, and, has also revised an existing prepaid plan that’s priced at Rs. 349.

Airtel Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs. 249 plan that has been introduced by Airtel for its prepaid customers comes with data and voice call benefits. For Rs. 249, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days which translates to a total of 56 GB of data for the duration of the validity of the plan.

That said, this Rs. 249 prepaid plan also comes with other benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, free incoming and outgoing calls on roaming, and, 100 free local and national SMS per day.

This Rs. 249 prepaid plan is available for users across all the circles and can be recharged from Airtel’s website or the myAirtel app.

Airtel Rs. 349 Prepaid Plan Details

Apart from introducing the Rs. 249 plan for prepaid customers, Airtel has also revised its existing Rs. 349 prepaid plan to offer more benefits. For Rs. 349, Airtel prepaid customers were initially offered 2.5 GB of data per day for 28 days, but now, the customers are offered 3 GB data per day.

Well, this translates to a total of 84 GB of data for the validity of the plan, which is an increase of a total of 14 GB of data.

Having said that, unlike the Rs. 249 prepaid plan which is available across all the circles, the Rs. 349 prepaid plan is only available to customers in select circles.

Airtel vs. Reliance Jio

Airtel’s Rs. 249 and Rs. 349 prepaid plans compete with Jio’s Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 prepaid plans respectively. For Rs. 198, Reliance Jio offers unlimited data to its prepaid customers for 28 days, however, it does come with FUP limit of 2 GB 4G data. Similarly, the Rs. 299 Jio prepaid plan too offers unlimited data to the customers, but, it comes with FUP limit of 3 GB 4G data per day.

Other benefits offered by Reliance Jio include unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Well, in terms of value-for-money, Reliance Jio clearly has an upper hand when compared to Airtel’s plans, however, at the end of the day, it all boils to down to network quality and data speeds that are offered to the customers.