Its official: OnePlus 6 is launching in India on May 17

A couple of hours ago, we told you that OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 6 on May 17 in China. At that time, there was no word on whether OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 6 in India on the same day or before or after the China launch. Well, OnePlus has finally put an end to all the speculations and rumors surrounding the launch of OnePlus 6 in India, as the company has announced that the OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on May 17, the same day it’s launched in China.

The OnePlus 6 will be launched in India at an event held at the Dome at NSCI in Mumbai. The launch event will kick-off at 3 pm Indian time. And, like last year, this event will not only be restricted to media, but will be open to OnePlus fans as well.

Those who wish to attend the OnePlus 6 India launch event on May 17 can buy the tickets for the event from here. The ticket for the event is priced at ₹999 and will be available for purchase from 10 am on May 8. Fans buying the tickets will receive an exclusive Cash Cannon, a OnePlus x Marvel Avengers Cap, a OnePlus Tote Bag, a Limited Edition OnePlus x Marvel Avengers T-Shirt, a Never Settle Notebook and a gift voucher worth ₹999 redeemable on oneplus.in.

That said, the event will also be live streamed at www.oneplus.in/launch-6 for those who couldn’t attend the launch event in Mumbai.

The OnePlus 6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, Amazon Prime Members will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 in an exclusive sale that starts at 12 pm on May 21, 2018. There’s no word on the pricing of OnePlus 6 in India though, but you can expect it to be more expensive than its predecessors.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]