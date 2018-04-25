OnePlus

Its official: OnePlus 6 is launching in India on May 17

Amazon Prime Members will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 in an exclusive sale that starts at 12 pm on May 21

By Sagar Bakre
1

A couple of hours ago, we told you that OnePlus is going to launch the OnePlus 6 on May 17 in China. At that time, there was no word on whether OnePlus would launch the OnePlus 6 in India on the same day or before or after the China launch. Well, OnePlus has finally put an end to all the speculations and rumors surrounding the launch of OnePlus 6 in India, as the company has announced that the OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on May 17, the same day it’s launched in China.

The OnePlus 6 will be launched in India at an event held at the Dome at NSCI in Mumbai. The launch event will kick-off at 3 pm Indian time. And, like last year, this event will not only be restricted to media, but will be open to OnePlus fans as well.

oneplus-6-notch-confirmed-2

Those who wish to attend the OnePlus 6 India launch event on May 17 can buy the tickets for the event from here. The ticket for the event is priced at ₹999 and will be available for purchase from 10 am on May 8. Fans buying the tickets will receive an exclusive Cash Cannon, a OnePlus x Marvel Avengers Cap, a OnePlus Tote Bag, a Limited Edition OnePlus x Marvel Avengers T-Shirt, a Never Settle Notebook and a gift voucher worth ₹999 redeemable on oneplus.in.

That said, the event will also be live streamed at www.oneplus.in/launch-6 for those who couldn’t attend the launch event in Mumbai.

The OnePlus 6 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, Amazon Prime Members will be able to purchase the OnePlus 6 in an exclusive sale that starts at 12 pm on May 21, 2018. There’s no word on the pricing of OnePlus 6 in India though, but you can expect it to be more expensive than its predecessors.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

  • CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)
  • RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)
  • GPU: Adreno 630
  • Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)
  • SIM: Dual Nano SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C
  • Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant
  • Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue
  • Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $522/₹34,850)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $601/₹40,132)
  • Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $697/₹46,471)
You might also like
OnePlus

OnePlus 6 will be coming with a ‘Super Slo Mo’ feature

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 to be launched on May 17 in China

OnePlus

OnePlus 6 reportedly launching on May 21

OnePlus

OnePlus CEO confirms glass back on the OnePlus 6, no word on wireless charging though

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Its official: OnePlus 6 is launching in India on May 17"

avatar
newest oldest most voted
Vishal Gajanan Giri
Vishal Gajanan Giri

launch of the beast in near!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago