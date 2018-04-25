Over two weeks ago, a report surfaced online that hinted at the OnePlus 6 launching on May 5 in China. And, a report that surfaced online yesterday said that this smartphone would be launched on May 21. Well, both these reports have turned out to be wrong now as OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 6 will be launched next month on May 17 in China. According to the company’s China website, this launch event will be held in Beijing and will start at 10 am Chinese time (7.30 am Indian time).

That said, this event will be open to OnePlus fans as well who can attend it by buying the event tickets from here. The tickets for the launch event in China will go on sale on April 27 at 10 am Chinese time.

With that being said, as far as India launch of the OnePlus 6 is concerned, earlier reports put it a day later than China launch, i.e., on May 18, however, there’s still no word from OnePlus regarding the launch date of OnePlus 6 in India.

But, now that we know the date of China launch, we can expect OnePlus to launch this smartphone around the same time period in India as well. We might also see the company launching it first in India and then in China. Expect more information on that in a couple of days.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,693)

CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,693) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,951)

CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,951) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $698/₹46,261)

Source | Via