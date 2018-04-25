You can now upload multiple photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once

Facebook-owned Instagram introduced Instagram Stories back in August 2016, and since then, the company has added quite a lot of features to Stories, some of which are very much useful. Well now, Instagram is improving Stories by allowing users to upload multiple photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once.

Until now, Instagram users could only upload one photo or video at a time to their Instagram Stories. But now, they can upload up to 10 photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once. Uploading multiple photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once is pretty simple. All you have to do is tap on the new icon at the top-right corner of media upload screen, and then select the photos and videos you want to upload.

Once that’s done, you can edit each and every one of these photos and videos individually by adding stickers, text and other stuff. You will also be able to see the preview of these photos and videos, and can also upload them to your Instagram Story in the order they were selected.

Well, we really like that Instagram now allows uploading multiple photos and videos to Instagram Stories at once. This not only lets people enjoy the moment by not having to constantly upload photos/videos to Instagram Stories, but also makes it easier for them to upload these photos and videos to Stories when they have better Internet connection.

Also Read: How to secretly watch Instagram Stories of others without them knowing [Guide]

Apart from allowing multiple photo/video uploads to Stories, Instagram will now also suggest locations when adding location sticker to photos/videos you are uploading to your Story. These location suggestions will be based on where the photo/video was captured.

These new updates are currently rolling out to Android users, with iOS users getting them in the “coming weeks”.