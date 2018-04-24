OnePlus 6 reportedly launching on May 21

OnePlus has been outing details of its upcoming smartphone – the OnePlus 6 – at regular intervals. The company has revealed several details of this smartphone like the presence of notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, repositioned alert slider with new functionality, and, more recently, a glass back. But, what OnePlus hasn’t yet revealed is its launch date. However, if the latest report is anything to go by, then we could see the company launching the OnePlus 6 in the later part of next month.

According to the information received by GSMArena from one of their readers, the OnePlus 6 is going to be launched on May 21. This reader enrolled in OnePlus’ recently announced ‘The Lab’ program, as a part of which, certain people get a chance to use the device before it’s launched.

Well, this reader, and other people who have been selected in ‘The Lab’, received an email from OnePlus with all the terms and conditions as well as the launch date of the OnePlus 6 which is slated for May 21. If this date turns out to be true, then it will be the first time that OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone this early.

Of course, there’s no word from OnePlus yet regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 6, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]