OnePlus CEO confirms glass back on the OnePlus 6, no word on wireless charging though

Last weekend, OnePlus shared an image on social media that teased the OnePlus 6 with glass back. However, there was no confirmation on whether the OnePlus 6 will indeed come with a glass back or not. Well now, OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will indeed come with a glass back.

This confirmation comes straight from the horse’s mouth – OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Pete in a post on OnePlus Forums confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will come with glass back. Well, for those unaware, recent OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T all came with a metal build, and, the OnePlus 6 will be the first OnePlus flagship to flaunt a glass back.

“OnePlus 6’s glass design is centered around creating a “sense of value” and “premium hand-feel.” As I mentioned at the beginning, people relate deeply to the products they use. We gave a lot of thought to how users should feel when they use the OnePlus 6. The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one.” wrote Pete Lau in a post on OnePlus Forums.

Well, apart from confirming the glass back on the OnePlus 6, Lau also said that this glass back contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating. “We applied 5 layers of Nanotech Coating instead of 3, even though the degree of separation between each layer is extremely subtle and tough to discern. However, the additional layers give the back of the device a stronger impression of depth that our most demanding users will surely appreciate. Closely examine the OnePlus 6 and you’ll indeed see this subtle nuance embedded in each device.” said Lau.

Having said that, Lau also shared an image (refer first image above) of the OnePlus 6 that shows the bottom rear side of the phone with “Designed by OnePlus” inscribed in the center. Moreover, this image also shows off the smartphone in purple color which means we can expect more colors from OnePlus this time.

Well, while OnePlus has now confirmed glass back on the OnePlus 6, there’s no word on whether this smartphone will support wireless charging or not. Besides, there’s also no word from OnePlus yet regarding the launch of the OnePlus 6, but, what we do know is that the smartphone will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, and, the ‘Notify Me’ registrations have also kicked-off on this e-commerce giant’s site. That said, we aren’t too far away from the launch of OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]