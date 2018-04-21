OnePlus 6 teased to come with glass back, could come with wireless charging as well

Earlier this week, OnePlus shared a video on social media which suggested that the OnePlus 6 would come with water resistance. Now, the company has shared another teaser on social media which hints at new material being used for the smartphone.

Recent OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T (except the Star Wars Edition and Sandstone White variant) all came with metal back. However, this year’s OnePlus flagship – the OnePlus 6 – could come with a glass back.

OnePlus has shared an image on Twitter by tweeting “Same expert craftsmanship, new materials #OnePlus6“. The image shows the back of a phone, which in all likelihood is the OnePlus 6, that’s made out of glass. It also has text that reads “Designed by OnePlus”.

Well if you remember, late last month, an image of the OnePlus 6 (pictured above) had leaked online that showed off textured back of the phone. And, it also had the “Designed by OnePlus” text written at the bottom.

With that being said, an alleged live image of the OnePlus 6 (pictured above) had leaked online in late February that showed off the glass back of the smartphone. Well, all this leads us to believe that the OnePlus 6 will indeed come with a glass back, and, the company might also introduce some phone skins to protect the glass back of the phone from getting scratched. Of course, there will be the usual protective cases available, but if the image leaked by Evan Blass (refer second image above) is anything to go by, then we are very likely to see OnePlus introducing some cool skins as well with different textures.

Having said that, now that the OnePlus 6 is very likely to come with glass back, we could see it coming with Wireless Charging as well. Although the smartphone is said to come with Dash Charge v2 that offers a day’s power in 20 minutes, Wireless Charging is something that brings in some convenience when you are too lazy to plug in the charger.

That said, until now, OnePlus has revealed quite a lot of details about the OnePlus 6, like the presence of notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage, repositioned alert slider that would let you adjust camera focus, and, water resistance.

Well, features like water resistance and wireless charging are something that have been missing from OnePlus flagships, and, now that the upcoming OnePlus flagship – the OnePlus 6 – is coming with these features (save for wireless charging), you can expect it to be more expensive than its predecessors.

The OnePlus 6 is said to come in three variants – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 3299 (around $524/₹34,693), the 128 GB variant at CNY 3799 (around $603/₹39,951), and, the 256 GB variant at CNY 4399 (around $698/₹46,261).

OnePlus hasn’t announced the launch date of the OnePlus 6 yet, but we can expect it to launch earlier next month. Well, May 5 to be precise, if the information coming out of China is to be believed.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]