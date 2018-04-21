Airtel’s new data pack offers 3 GB data for a day for less than ₹50

Last week, Indian telecom operator Airtel introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers priced at ₹249 that offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days along with free voice calls, roaming and SMS. Now, the telco has introduced a new data pack for its prepaid customers that offers 3 GB of data for a day.

Airtel has introduced a new data pack priced at ₹49 that offers 3 GB of data for a day to its prepaid customers. This pack directly competes with Jio’s prepaid pack priced at ₹49. While Airtel’s prepaid pack offers 3 GB data for one day, Jio’s prepaid pack offers 1 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. And, post exhaustion of this 1 GB 4G data, Jio customers can still continue to use Internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

That said, apart from offering 1 GB of 4G data, Jio’s ₹49 prepaid pack also offers other benefits like “truly unlimited” local and STD voice calls, 50 free SMS, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Moreover, Jio’s prepaid pack is available to all its prepaid customers across all the circles, unlike Airtel’s ₹49 prepaid pack that’s only available for select users.

While some Airtel prepaid customers are offered 3 GB of data for one day at ₹49, some are offered the same amount of data with the same validity period for ₹51. Hence, to clear confusion, it’s better you check out which prepaid pack is available for you by heading over to Airtel’s website, or, the MyAirtel app.