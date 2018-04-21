OnePlus 6 launching ‘soon’ in India, ‘Notify Me’ registrations kick-off tonight on Amazon

Looking at the pace at which OnePlus has been revealing details of its upcoming flagship – the OnePlus 6 – one could easily tell that the launch of this smartphone isn’t far away. While OnePlus still hasn’t revealed the launch date of the OnePlus 6, what we do know now is that this smartphone is all set to launch soon in India.

This bit of information comes from Amazon India. The e-commerce giant has announced that the OnePlus 6 is launching soon in India and will be sold exclusively through its platform. Well, this isn’t anything surprising at all, as the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T were also sold exclusively through Amazon in India.

Amazon India also said that the ‘Notify Me’ registrations start tonight at 12 am. If you want to get notified of all the updates pertaining to the OnePlus 6, you can head over to this page on Amazon India and register.

The OnePlus 6 is said to launch in China on May 5, but we can expect it to launch in India before that. Moreover, OnePlus has also teamed up with Marvel Studios in India for the launch of Avengers: Infinity war-themed OnePlus 6. This movie hits theaters on April 27 in India, so we can expect OnePlus to make the OnePlus 6 official in India around the same time.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]