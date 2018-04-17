The last teaser that OnePlus shared hinted at a repositioned alert slider on the OnePlus 6. Now, the latest teaser that has been shared by OnePlus hints at a feature that has been asked for by many. Yes, it’s the water resistance.

Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEnOdm3Xtk — OnePlus (@oneplus) April 16, 2018

Recent OnePlus flagships like the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T all came with a very powerful hardware, but, they lacked what other flagships had – wireless charging and water resistance. Well, if the latest OnePlus teaser is anything to go by, then you won’t have to worry about spills and splashes on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus has shared a teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “ Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we “. The video also shows some drops of water falling on the floor. Well, this all hints at the OnePlus 6 being water resistant.

If the OnePlus 6 indeed comes with water resistance, it will be the first OnePlus smartphone to have this feature. Having said that, it remains to be seen what IP certification will the OnePlus 6 come with. But, considering the fact that we are talking about a flagship here, and going by the pricing details that have been making rounds on the Internet lately, we expect it to come with at least IPx5 rating (higher rating is always welcomed though).

The OnePlus 6 is expected to launch on May 5, hence, we are pretty sure that OnePlus will keep on revealing more such features of the OnePlus 6 by sharing teaser videos and images on social media.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge v2

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]