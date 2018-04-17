OnePlus rolls out Android 8.1 Oreo update for OnePlus 5 and 5T, here’s what it comes with

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5 last year in December, and then in late January this year, the company rolled out the 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5T as well. Now a couple of months later, OnePlus is rolling out the Android 8.1 Oreo update for both these smartphones.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T which upgrades both these smartphones to Android 8.1 Oreo. This update does bring in some new additions to OnePlus Launcher as well as Gaming Mode, while also bumping up the Android security patch level to April 1, 2018.

Having said that, what’s worth noting is that this OxygenOS 5.1.0 update also brings in full-screen navigation support for the OnePlus 5T. Something that was introduced with OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update back in January.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo

Updated Android security patch to 2018-04

Added full-screen gesture support (Only 5T)

Gaming mode: Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness

Gaming mode: Added network boost – network priority for gaming App in the foreground

Launcher: Added category tags in the search section of the app drawer

Launcher: Auto name folders based on category

The update is 766 MB in size, and as always, is rolling out incrementally over-the-air, hence, only a small percentage of users will receive it initially, with wider roll-out commencing soon. However, if you cannot wait to upgrade your 5/5T with this update, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Have you received the Android 8.1 Oreo update already on your OnePlus 5/5T?

