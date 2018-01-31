OnePlus 5T receiving Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0.2 update

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5 late last month, however, that update was cancelled and OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.1 update later on that brought Oreo to OnePlus 5. Well now, the company is rolling out the Android Oreo update for OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.2 update for the OnePlus 5T that upgrades this smartphones from Android 7.1.1 Nougat to Android 8.0 Oreo. As this an Oreo update, it weighs over 1 GB, hence, we advise you to download the update over a Wi-Fi connection.

Moreover, this Oreo update also brings along features like Notification Snoozing, Notification Dots, Picture-in-Picture Mode, and more to the OnePlus 5T. Besides, the update also comes with CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218, and, some general bug fixes.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.0.2 update for OnePlus 5T:

Upgraded Android version to Oreo(8.0)

New design for Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Updated Launcher to v2.2

Updated Gallery to v2.0

Updated Weather to v1.9

Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

This OxygenOS 5.0.2 update for OnePlus 5T is rolled out incrementally over the air, hence, only a small percentage of users will initially get this update. However, you can also head over to the Settings > System updates menu to check for the update manually if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your OnePlus 5T.

Are you a OnePlus 5T user? Have you received this Oreo update already?

