OnePlus 5 gets OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature through OxygenOS 5.0.2 update

Last month, on Christmas eve, OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei confirmed that the OnePlus 5 would get OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature, and, earlier this month, the company even rolled out this feature to OnePlus 5 through OxygenOS Open Beta 3 update. Well now, the company has finally started rolling out the Face Unlock feature to all the users of the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 is receiving OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature through OxygenOS 5.0.2 update. This update is 394 MB in size, and, once you have updated your phone with this update, you can head over to the Settings > Security & lock screen > Face unlock menu and enable the Face Unlock feature.

The OxygenOS 5.0.2 update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo and doesn’t bump the Android version to Android 8.1 Oreo, however, it does come with some bug fixes, updated apps, and, CPU security patch CVE-2017-13218. But, the Android security patch level is still on December 1, 2017.

That said, OnePlus has also made some enhancements to EIS for video recording.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.0.2 update for OnePlus 5:

Enhanced EIS for video recording

Updated Launcher to v2.2

Updated Gallery to v2.0

Updated Weather to v1.9

Updated File Manager to v1.7.6

Added Face Unlock function

General bug fixes and improvements

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

As always, this update is rolled out incrementally over the air, hence, only a small percentage of users will receive it today. However, if you can’t wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

That said, this Face Unlock feature has also been rolled out to OnePlus 3 and 3T through OxygenOS Open Beta updates 30 and 21 respectively. And, you can expect OnePlus to roll it out to all the OnePlus 3/3T users very soon.