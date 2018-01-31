Latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates remove controversial Clipboard function from OnePlus 3 and 3T

It looks like OnePlus is on a spree of rolling out updates for its smartphones today. The company has rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.2 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T, and, has also rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 5 and 3 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. Well, OnePlus isn’t leaving behind its 2016 smartphones – OnePlus 3 and 3T – and, has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta updates for both of them.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 31 and 22 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively. Both these updates are based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, the features that have been introduced with these updates are the same that have been introduced with today’s Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T.

These Open Beta updates for OnePlus 3 and 3T come along with pick-up gesture that let you decide whether you want to swipe up or down to accept/reject a phone call. Besides, the company also introduced SMS categorization specifically for India. What it does is it automatically sorts the SMS into different categories.

More importantly, OnePlus has removed the Clipboard function from these beta updates which got the company some bad press recently.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta update 31 and 22 for OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Added pick-up gesture switcher. You can now choose which way you slide (up or down) to pick up a phone call

General bug fixes and improvements

Removed Clipboard function

Applied CPU security patch: CVE-2017-13218

Added SMS categorization function for India only. This is an India only feature that auto-sorts your SMS messages into categories

These Open Beta updates are rolled out over the air, however, only those users will receive these updates on their OnePlus 3/3T who have already flashed their smartphone with an Open Beta build. Those users who are on the stable build will not receive this open beta update.

Source